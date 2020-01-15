Nigeria: Mastermind of Buhari's Fake Wedding Video Arraigned in Kano, Granted N1m Bail

15 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Shuaibu

A 32-year-old businessman in Kano, Kabiru Muhammad, was yesterday brought before a Senior Magistrates' Court sitting in Kano for allegedly posting fake wedding ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari on social media.

The Department of State Services (DSS) Counsel, Mr. IB Bulus, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on October 10, 2019 in Kano.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant falsely publicised in the social media a fake wedding ceremony meant to take place between President Buhari and Minister of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Mrs. Sadiya Umar-Farouq.

Muhammad, who lives at Kurna Layin Magani Kano, is facing a two-count charge of defamation and injurious falsehood contrary to Section 392 and 393 of the Penal Code laws of Kano State.

He alleged that the defendant also published a fake wedding ceremony meant to hold between President Buhari and the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, "which he ought to reasonably know that the offence is capable of causing confusion and injury to the personalities involved damaging their character and causing disaffection among their family members and associates"

Bulus made an application in reference to Section 295 on the Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2019 of Kano State for the court to take cognisance of the offence.

He urged the court to remand the defendant for seven days in DSS custody pending the conclusion of investigation and to receipt of legal advice from Ministry of Justice in Kano.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr. TM Edema, objected the remand of the defendant in DSS custody and made reference to COP vs Dan'agundi that "once an accused person is brought to court, is presumed that the matter is ripe for hearing, not for further investigation".

Edema urged the court to grant the defendant bail according to Sections 35 and 36 of 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended and Section 168 of the administration of criminal justice law of Kano State.

Senior Magistrate, Aminu Gabari, said the offence is a bailable offence and granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two reliable sureties in like sum.

Gabari said one of the sureties must be the Chairman of Singer Market Association, while the second surety must be a civil servant on Grade Level 15 or above.

He also said that the DSS shall identify the permanent residence of both the defendant and sureties.

The Judge also ordered the defendant to always report to the DSS office Kano Command from 8 a.m to 2p.m every working days and 9.a.m to 12 p.m during the weekends.

The case was adjourned to February 5, for further mention.

