Nigeria: 2 Injured, 7 Houses Burnt in Benue Tanker Fire - FRSC

Makurdi — The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission in Benue State, Aliyu Baba, has confirmed two people injured and seven houses burnt in a petroleum tanker explosion yesterday at Agudo community in Tarka Local Government Area of the state.

Baba told our correspondent on the telephone that the report of houses affected and persons injured was obtained from the villagers.

He said no death was yet recorded and that the injured persons had been taken to hospital for treatment.

He said his official were still at the scene of incident to allow free flow of traffic.

Earlier, the spokesman of the state police command, Catherine Anene, had said there was no causality, dismissing rumours that the explosion killed several people.