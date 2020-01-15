Nigeria: Analysts Predict Rise in Inflation Rate to 12 Percent

15 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Analysts at the Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have predicted that headline inflation is likely to jump by 0.25 per cent to 12.10 per cent.

Nigeria's prevailing inflation rate has been at 11.85 percent since November 2019, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The research-based company run by Bismarck Rewane revealed the prediction in its Economic Bulletin released recently.

The National Bureau of Statistics is expected to release the December inflation rate soon and if FDC's prediction turns out accurate, it would be the fourth consecutive month that headline inflation has increased.

The last time this happened was in 2016 when the economy suffered a severe growth contraction leading to a recession.

"In recent times, the spike in the year-on-year headline inflation is largely due to money supply saturation, lower interest rates, increased seasonal demand and base year effects of the border closure," FDC said.

The company's report, based on its survey, showed that the month-on-month inflation is likely to decline to 0.97 per cent (12.25 per cent annualised).

"This means that Nigerians are probably bypassing the border closure," FDC disclosed, adding that more disturbing is the fact that core inflation (inflation less seasonalities) is expected to increase again to 9.2 per cent.

"A consistent increase in price inflation could force a monetary policy U-turn on interest rates earlier than anticipated," FDC projected.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Banking
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigerian Senators Brace for Supreme Court Ruling
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.