Nigeria: Jaiz Bank Chairman, Mutallab, Named Fountain University Chancellor

15 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Board of Trustees and Management of Fountain University has appointed Chairman, Jaiz Bank Plc, Dr. Umaru Mutallab (CON), has the new Chancellor of the University.

His conferment as the new chancellor of the privately owned Islamic faith-based university was held at the investiture and 9th convocation ceremony at the school auditorium in Osogbo, Osun State, on Tuesday.

Speaking on the conferment Mutallab expressed his delight on the appointment, just as promised to deploy his wealth of corporate experience and resources to foster the growth and development of the institution.

"I thank the proprietors of this university, the Nasrul Lahi al-Fatihi Society, (NASFAT) for considering me worthy of appointment as the Chancellor of this university. This is indeed the right moment for me to publicly acknowledge the honour accorded me. I consider this honour a privilege to serve my dear community and humanity.

"It comes to me after a modest five-decade career in the corporate world, and at a time that a retiree of my age is willing to commit more of his energies to charity and every possible way of pleasing the Almighty. I consider this a call to serve the young generation of youths to whom we all owe a duty of facilitating a brighter, prosperous and rewarding future.

"I intend to deploy my vast experience in the corporate world to make Fountain University the pride of the Nigerian University System. The vision is to transform the university into a centre of excellence whose curricular will be skill-driven and employment generating in content and delivery, well beyond the statutory period of their validity," Mutallab said.

The Vice-Chancellor, Fountain University, Professor Amidu Sanni said he was optimistic that the appointment of the new Chancellor would fast track several other developments to the university, which would enhance learning, research and community service.

In his remarks, the president of NASFAT worldwide, Alhaji Niyi Yusuff appreciated the chancellor for accepting the offer, stressing the institution was lucky to have such a prominent personality with wisdom, networks, and resources on the school's board.

