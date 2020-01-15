Nigeria: Lebanese, Lawyer Nabbed Over Trafficking of Woman to Lebanon

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) yesterday announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with the alleged recruitment and trafficking of a Nigerian woman, Omolola Ajayi, to Lebanon.

NAPTIP's DG, Julie Okah-Donli, said the arrest was made through an inter-agency collaboration with the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

She said yesterday that upon receipt of the information through a video which went viral on the social media, the Intelligence and International Cooperation Unit (IICU) of NAPTIP, immediately swung into action and just about the same time, officers of the Kwara State Command of the NSCDC arrested the suspects in Ilorin.

Those arrested included a Lebanese and two Nigerians, one of who is a lawyer.

She said investigation revealed that the victim, who is a 23-year-old single mother, was deceived to believe that she was being recruited to Lebanon to teach English Language in one of the schools and that she will earn huge amount of money monthly that will be enough to take care of her child who she left behind in Nigeria.