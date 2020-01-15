Mozambique: Nyusi Relives Provincial Governors of Their Duties

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday relieved nine provincial governors of their duties.

The governors concerned are:

Daniel Chapo (Inhambane);

Julio Parruque (Cabo Delgado);

Manuel Rodrigues (Manica);

Paulo Auade (Tete);

Alberto Mondlane (Sofala);

Victor Borges (Nampula);

Abdul Razak (Zambezia);

Stella Zeca (Gaza);

Iolanda Cintura (Maputo City).

Last week, Nyusi relieved the other two governors - Francisca Tomas (Niassa) and Raimundo Diomba (Maputo Province) - of their duties, so that they could be sworn in as newly elected members of the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, on Monday.

The upshot is that there are now no provincial governors, which clears the decks for the governors elected in the provincial elections of 15 October to take office. The new provincial assemblies which they head are due to be sworn in on Friday.

Four of the old governors will take office again, three of them for different provinces. All the elected governors are from the ruling Frelimo Party. They are:

Eline Judite Massangele (Niassa);

Valige Tauabo (Cabo Delgado);

Manuel Rodrigues (Nampula);

Pio Matos (Zambezia);

Domingos Viola (Tete);

Francisca Tomas (Manica);

Lourenco Bulha (Sofala);

Daniel Chapo (Inhambane);

Margarida Mapanzene (Gaza);

Julio Parruque (Maputo province).

The position of governor of Maputo City has been abolished.