Nigeria: Site Manager, 33 Others in Police Net Over Theft of Railway Materials

15 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jeremiah Oke

Ibadan — The Oyo State Police Command on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old project manager of CCECC Beam Nigeria Limited, Olamide Bello, for allegedly masterminding the theft of materials meant for the ongoing Lagos-Ibadan railway line.

The Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, who paraded the suspect along with 33 others, said they were arrested over crimes ranging from armed robbery, stealing and kidnapping.

Olukolu said Bello and members of his gang stormed the company's office at Sanusi area of Ibadan at about 10p.m., on January 10, 2020, while armed with weapons, broke and entered into the company's iron rods store and other equipment.

The invaders loaded 123 pieces of 16MM iron rods into a Volvo truck with registration number LSD 813 XV, which they have purportedly been using to convey the stolen iron rods, he said.

"However, while the hoodlums were leaving the scene of crime, information was received by the Divisional Police Office, Omi-Adio, and aided by a team of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives, who were on routine patrol in the area confronted the hoodlums and in the process, nine of the suspects were arrested," he added.

Olukolu said seven receivers of the stolen items were among the arrested members of the gang and gave their names as Popoola Rafiu, 44; Caleb Adewumi, 46; Ajidara Okikiola, 45; Ayorinde Shola, 40; Olayinka Olanrewaju, 21; Issa Salaudeen, 43; and Afolayan Lukman, 38. The ninth suspect Taiwo Seyi, 33, is the truck driver.

Bello, however, told journalists during an interview that though he admitted he committed the crime, it was a set up for him, saying he did not know why another employee of the company that allegedly participated in the last illegal operation the gang carried out has not been arrested by the police.

He stated that he collected N120,000 salary every month in the company and that the gang realised above N250,000 when they sold the iron rod they stole during their first operation, adding that his share was over N50,000. He said the police arrested them in the process of carrying out the second operation. But he did not have anything to say on why he indulged in stealing from the company that employed him.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigerian Senators Brace for Supreme Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.