Nigeria: We'll Recruit More Qualified Teachers - Buhari

15 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the Federal Government would engage more qualified teachers to increase the teacher-to-pupil ratio in the country.

Buhari, according to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said this at the State House in Abuja while receiving the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers led by the union's national president, Nasir Idris.

"We've created a dedicated platform under the National Social Investment Programme called N-Power Teach, which engages qualified graduates to man the gaps of basic education delivery in Nigeria.

"The aim of this, and many other Government programmes, is to increase the teacher-student ratio at the primary school level thereby enhancing the quality of students moving to secondary schools."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Governance
Education
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigerian Senators Brace for Supreme Court Ruling
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.