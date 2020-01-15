Nigeria: Police Arrest 7 Over Theft of 5-Year-Old Boy

15 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam

Owerri — Seven suspects have been arrested by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Imo State Police Command for allegedly stealing a five-year-old boy.

The spokesman of the command, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, said the operatives arrested 39-year-old Nkechi Iroegbu, who led the operatives to the hideout of the other members of the syndicate where they were arrested.

Ikeokwu said the arrest of the suspects was part of the efforts and commitment of the command in dealing with issues of child trafficking in the state, adding that the state Commissioner of Police, Olaniyi Fafowaro, had charged all the tactical heads of the command to deal with issues relating to child theft and trafficking in the state.

He said a report on the theft of the boy at Umuejechi, Nekede, Owerri West LGA of the state was received on January 12.

"Acting on that report, the command's anti-kidnapping unit swung into action and upon credible information, arrested one Nkechi Iroegbu, 39, a native of Akoli Imenyi, Bende LGA, Abia State. She confessed to the crime. Sequel to the confession of Nkechi Iroegbu, the following suspects were arrested.

"They are Chukwudi Ndukwe, Edu Akpan of No. 102 Elelenwo Street, Port Harcourt; Chinwendu Uzonwu, 39, of Oba in Anambra State; Chinyeaka Gregory, 50, of 11 Boundary Road Umungasi Aba; Chidinma Ekwundu, 49, from Awka in Anambra State and Eucharia Onwuduba, 46, of 31 Aniekwe street, Fegge Onitsha, Anambra State," he added.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigerian Senators Brace for Supreme Court Ruling
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.