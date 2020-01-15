Nigeria: Police Arrest 7 Over Theft of 5-Year-Old Boy

Owerri — Seven suspects have been arrested by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Imo State Police Command for allegedly stealing a five-year-old boy.

The spokesman of the command, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, said the operatives arrested 39-year-old Nkechi Iroegbu, who led the operatives to the hideout of the other members of the syndicate where they were arrested.

Ikeokwu said the arrest of the suspects was part of the efforts and commitment of the command in dealing with issues of child trafficking in the state, adding that the state Commissioner of Police, Olaniyi Fafowaro, had charged all the tactical heads of the command to deal with issues relating to child theft and trafficking in the state.

He said a report on the theft of the boy at Umuejechi, Nekede, Owerri West LGA of the state was received on January 12.

"Acting on that report, the command's anti-kidnapping unit swung into action and upon credible information, arrested one Nkechi Iroegbu, 39, a native of Akoli Imenyi, Bende LGA, Abia State. She confessed to the crime. Sequel to the confession of Nkechi Iroegbu, the following suspects were arrested.

"They are Chukwudi Ndukwe, Edu Akpan of No. 102 Elelenwo Street, Port Harcourt; Chinwendu Uzonwu, 39, of Oba in Anambra State; Chinyeaka Gregory, 50, of 11 Boundary Road Umungasi Aba; Chidinma Ekwundu, 49, from Awka in Anambra State and Eucharia Onwuduba, 46, of 31 Aniekwe street, Fegge Onitsha, Anambra State," he added.