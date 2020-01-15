Zimbabwe: Sports Commission Readies for Ansa

The Sports and Recreation Commission is hopeful of staging an improved Annual National Sports Awards starting with the 2019 edition that is set to take place this month.

The awards are scheduled for January 29 after the unveiling of the nominees on January 22.

They will run under the theme "Inspiring Sporting Excellence".

Director-general Prince Mupazviriho said they were working towards rebranding the awards, and the delay in hosting the event has more to do with the changes they are making to achieve their goal.

"This year's awards will be significantly changed in line with our thrust of rebranding and repositioning the sports and recreation sector.

"We are going to give the ANSA brand a fresh appeal and outlook so that we precipitate impetus into our athletes to aspire to excel and achieve greater things and at the same time create investment appetite for corporates.

"The issue of the delay was not mainly to do with the escalating of costs, it was more to do with the desire, the need to make sure that we do things properly.

"When you introduce some changes to what you have been doing, you have to make sure that those changes are meaningful, and you will undertake those changes properly and this is part of what had caused the delay," said Mupazviriho.

On sponsorship for the awards, Mupazviriho said they were still working on it and were likely to reveal the lead sponsor at the unveiling of the nominees next week.