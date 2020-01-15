Uganda: MP Ssekikubo Re-Arrested

15 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo was on Wednesday re-arrested on charges of inciting violence, according to Greater Masaka regional police spokesperson Mr Paul Kangave. He is also battling charges he is said to have committed nine years ago.

This comes just a day after he was released on bail by Masaka Chief Magistrate's Court on six charges including attempted murder which he allegedly committed in 2010.

"We have re-arrested Mr Ssekikubo on charges of inciting violence. He is currently detained at Masaka Central police station and is expected to appear in court tomorrow (Thursday)," Mr Kangave said.

Mr Ssekikubo was first arrested on Friday on grounds that he allegedly mobilised residents to defy a livestock quarantine, re-opened livestock markets and incited violence against law enforcement officers in Sembabule.

Police had a week earlier closed the market following reported outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in the area.

However, the MP said it was a deliberate ploy by government to compel farmers to sell off their livestock at a giveaway price in markets in the neighbouring districts that are already manipulated by a section of businessmen in the region.

