Namibia: Hardap Irrigation Cuts Spark Panic

15 January 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lorato Khobetsi-Slinger and Treasure Kauzauu-Tjizera

RESIDENTS of Mariental dependant on the Hardap Dam have been thrown in a state of panic after the governor announced plans to close water for irrigation.

Hardap governor Esme Isaack recently announced that NamWater will stop providing water to irrigation schemes due to the low level of the Hardap Dam.

About 1 000 households benefit directly or indirectly from the Hardap Green Scheme project and will be negatively affected if water supplies are cut off. Farmers as well as workers at the Hardap scheme are concerned about the decrease in the dam level.

"This has a ripple effect as the whole scheme supports the town, Kaap Agri, Agra, the cooperatives and the banks. Everyone is worried," said Nerine Blankestein, a farmer in the area.

Farm worker Mpunza Joseph expressed fear for the future if water supplies are discontinued.

"How will the farmers pay us? We are not even sure if they will pay us this month," said Joseph.

The chairperson of the Hardap Farmers Association, Dawie de Klerk, however, said there was hope despite the low dam level.

"The fact that the dam only has 6% water, means there is capacity for more water, and if there is an inflow, we will be able to handle it," added De Klerk.

He said the current 6,6% water level in the dam is sufficient to provide water for consumption and irrigation until March 2021, in the case that there is no inflow in the dam.

"There are a lot of rumours and opinions about the dam but the fact is that the cut-off point of the raw water delivery to the Hardap scheme is 4,5% of capacity. If the dam level reaches 4,5%, we will still have portable water until March 2021, in case there is no inflow. The reports that the dam's sluices or water delivery sluices will be closed are not true," said De Klerk.

According to De Klerk, farmers in the area have committed to stop production on 40% of their irrigated land to rescue the situation until the end of January.

The rain season usually runs from the end of January until April.

"We are looking forward to the rainy season and also to 2021, so chances that the town will be without water is zero. But if there is no inflow into the dam, it will be detrimental. The whole community will be affected; the whole socio-economic system of the Hardap region will be affected," said De Klerk.

Governor Isaack yesterday told The Namibian that the regional office conducted several meetings with stakeholders last year when it was decided that when the dam level reaches 6%, water supply to irrigation will be stopped.

The governor said initially, they planned to stop supply by the end of December, but due to savings measures implemented by the producers, the date might be extended to the end of this month.

"The decision taken during our meetings is still binding. Mr De Klerk must not mislead the inhabitants. If there is any inflow into the dam before end of January then there will be an extension for the cut-off to irrigation. But if there is no inflow into the dam, then the cut-off of water supply will be implemented," she said.

She added that once supply to the irrigation scheme is stopped, there will be sufficient water until the end of March 2021 for Mariental.

"If the level of the dam goes up to 6%, then NamWater will cut off water supply for irrigation end of January. I was informed by NamWater that there is no inflow. Although there was rain in the catchment areas, the water did not reach the dam," she said.

Isaack also said once irrigation water is not available anymore, more stress will be put on the potable water system. "For this reason, NamWater is installing a booster station on the potable water system to be able to supply more potable water than normal. This will, however, not be complete by end of January 2020, resulting in difficulty to supply sufficient potable water as from February until the booster station is finished," she said.

* Lorato Khobetsi-Slinger and Treasure Kauzuu-Tjizera are information officers at the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in the Hardap region.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Business
Southern Africa
Environment
Agribusiness
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigerian Senators Brace for Supreme Court Ruling
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.