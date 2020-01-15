Namibia Gets Above-Average Rainfall

MOST parts of Namibia received above-average rainfall in December 2019, a report by the Meteorological Service Division shows.

According to the report, Khomas region, at farm Okahua received the highest and heaviest rains of 97,5 millimetres (mm) within 24 hours. Ruuga, in Kavango West recorded the second highest rainfall at 80mm, while Endola at Ohangwena and Ondangwa at Oshana followed with 70mm and 65,2mm, respectively.

The southern regions received below-average rainfall, while the central-northern regions reported above-average rainfall with isolated patches of below-average rainfall.

"The eastern areas of the Zambezi region reported below average rainfall during December, after a very good performance during November. The bulk of the country reported above average rainfall with isolated patches of below average rainfall within the central-northern regions.

The cumulative figures over the northern areas of the Oshana region have shown consistently above average rainfall from October-December 2019," the report added.

Seasonally, the December 2019 rains elevated most of the country into the normal to above normal category as per the seasonal forecast. Despite the good rains, the low water levels still remain concerning.

In the same vein, according to the Namibia Water Corporation's national dam watch, Namibia's water situation improved thus far, as a result of the above average rainfall.

The dam watch showed that the country's water reservoirs, including dams and lakes are currently standing at 20%, a sign of improvement to the last situation recorded last year where water levels were reducing because of the devastating drought.

However, the improvement in the dam levels does not surpass the last recorded levels, of 40%, during the same period last year. It is, however, well represented across the country, including some of the driest parts of Namibia, in the southern part of the country.

Despite the above average-rainfall, the dam bulletin stated that the three surface reservoirs supplying water to Windhoek and central parts of the country, namely - Swakoppoort Dam, Von Bach Dam and Omatako Dam - are now 15,5% full, compared to a level of 35,4% from a year ago.

The three dams currently hold 23,8 million cubic metres of water, compared to 54,7 million cubic metres from last season.

In the same vein, the Southern African Development Community weather monitor predicted that there would be a possible flash flood danger for countries in the region, namely Namibia, Angola, South Africa and parts of Botswana.