Uganda: 10-Year-Old Pupil Stabs Colleague to Death in Fight Over Girl in Bududa

Police in Bududa District in eastern Uganda are hunting for a 10-year-old pupil for allegedly stabbing to death a colleague he accused of having an affair with his 11-year-old girlfriend.

The suspect, a pupil of Buwali Primary School and resident of Bunamubi trading centre in Bunamubi Parish in Bukigai Sub County is currently on the run with his father.

Police identified the victim as Sam Watsosi, 16. Watsosi was allegedly stabbed with a knife below the naval area on Sunday on suspicion that he was dating the suspect's longtime girlfriend.

After the incident, which happened at Bunamubi trading center in Bunamubi Parish in Bukigai Sub County, Watsosi was rushed to Bududa hospital bleeding profusely.

He died on Monday evening. He was a senior two student at Bulucheke Secondary School in Bududa District.

By the time of filing this story, the body was still at the hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.

Bududa District Police Commander (DPC) Mr Jaffar Magyezi, confirmed the incident on Wednesday morning and said they were hunting for the suspect.

"We are hunting for the pupil, who is currently on the run with his father following the death his colleague," he said.

There's high tension in the area as the relatives of the deceased threatening to attack the family of the suspect in retaliation.

However, Mr Maggyezi asked Watsosi's family to exercise restraint, saying the suspect will be apprehended and charged with murder in court.

Mr Charles Mutabali Kibeti, the LCIII chairperson of Bunamubi trading centre, described the incident as regrettable."

"It was an unfortunate incident but we request the relatives of the deceased to refrain from seeking for revenge," he said.

The LCIII chairperson, Bukigai Sub-county, said the incident was a sign of moral decay in the community.

"It is very surprising that a 10-year-old boy can have a girlfriend, whom he is willing to do anything to protect at such a tender age," he said.