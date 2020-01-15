Ghana: ﻿MP Pledges Support for Construction of Vocational School

15 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Mr Patrick Alhassan Adamah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sissala West Constituency, has assured the residents that he would support the construction of a technical and vocational training school for the constituency.

He said the move formed part his determination towards reversing the low standard of education in the constituency and also empowering young people to become self-employed.

He gave the assurance following numerous concerns raised by the chiefs and people of the Sissala West District at an annual New Year get-together, which discussed the need to establish a technical and vocational training institution to support students to acquire practical skills.

Mr Adamah said he would use part of the MPs' share of the District Assemblies' Common Fund (DACF) for the establishment, and called for all hands to be on deck to ensure smooth construction of the training institute.

Addressing the gathering in Desime, Kuoro Kuri Buktie Limann IV, the Gwollu Chief, made several appeals including the setting up of a district hospital to serve more than 60,000 people in the locality.

He called for the upgrading of the Gwollu Area Council, and also requested the Gwollu FM station, which was shut down to be reopened and resuscitated to help information delivery.

Besides, the chief urged state authorities to commission the District Court in order to enhance justice delivery.

Mr Mohammed Zakaria Bakor, the District Chief Executive for Sissala West, assured the chiefs and people that the Assembly would do its best to address the concerns raised.

He said the assembly was committed to passing a by-law to curb environmental degradation, especially indiscriminate felling of economic trees like shea and others being used for charcoal.GNA

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Education
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.