Malawi: Chimulirenji Leads Malawi to Commemorate Chilembwe Day - Martyr's Leadership Lessons Worth Emulating

15 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Vice-President Everton Chimulirenji on Wednesday January 15 led the nation to mark Chilembwe Day a public holiday as he attended commemorations at Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) headquarters in Chiradzulu, calling on Malawians to learn from the life of fallen nationalist Reverend John Chilembwe describing him as a symbol of hard work.

Chimulirenji and his wife take wreaths to lay at Chilembwe's memorial tower Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha takes his wreath to lay at Chilembwe's memorial tower Chimulirenji and his wife pay respect to Chilimbwe

In his speech at the memorial service, Chimulirenji said that Chilembwe wanted Malawians to work hard in order to improve their lives.

He added that Chilembwe was peace maker because he was a patriot who loved his country.

The vice-preisndent described Chilembwe as man of integrity who had 'Umunthu' and wished everyone well hence Malawians have to celebrate his spirit of patriotism, integrity and hard work.

"These are the three pillars His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has always urged Malawians to follow.

'We need to be concerned that we are losing our integrity or umunthu, we have more lessons to learn from from Reverend John ," said Chimulirenji.

He represented President Mutharika at the event in memory of the nationalist.

Chimurilenji read scriptures from the Holy Bible in the book of Mathew 5:3-11.

The John Chilembwe Memorial Service of Worship for 2020 was held under the theme 'Blessed are the Peace Makers'.

Government set January 15 to commemorate the life of Chilembwe who was born in 1871 and died on February 3 1915.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigerian Senators Brace for Supreme Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.