Malawi: Chimulirenji Leads Malawi to Commemorate Chilembwe Day - Martyr's Leadership Lessons Worth Emulating

Vice-President Everton Chimulirenji on Wednesday January 15 led the nation to mark Chilembwe Day a public holiday as he attended commemorations at Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) headquarters in Chiradzulu, calling on Malawians to learn from the life of fallen nationalist Reverend John Chilembwe describing him as a symbol of hard work.

Chimulirenji and his wife take wreaths to lay at Chilembwe's memorial tower Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha takes his wreath to lay at Chilembwe's memorial tower Chimulirenji and his wife pay respect to Chilimbwe

In his speech at the memorial service, Chimulirenji said that Chilembwe wanted Malawians to work hard in order to improve their lives.

He added that Chilembwe was peace maker because he was a patriot who loved his country.

The vice-preisndent described Chilembwe as man of integrity who had 'Umunthu' and wished everyone well hence Malawians have to celebrate his spirit of patriotism, integrity and hard work.

"These are the three pillars His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has always urged Malawians to follow.

'We need to be concerned that we are losing our integrity or umunthu, we have more lessons to learn from from Reverend John ," said Chimulirenji.

He represented President Mutharika at the event in memory of the nationalist.

Chimurilenji read scriptures from the Holy Bible in the book of Mathew 5:3-11.

The John Chilembwe Memorial Service of Worship for 2020 was held under the theme 'Blessed are the Peace Makers'.

Government set January 15 to commemorate the life of Chilembwe who was born in 1871 and died on February 3 1915.