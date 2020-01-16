Kenya: Gor Mahia Youngster Joins US Third-Tier Side

15 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Gor Mahia midfielder Tobias Otieno has sealed a move to US third-tier side Union Omaha, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

"Meet Tobias Otieno. He was one of the youngest starters in the Kenyan Premier League this season and is a member of the Kenyan U-23 national team. Stay tuned for more on #UnionOmahaSigningDay," the club tweeted.

Otieno, who joined Gor Mahia from Sony Sugar at the start of the season on a one-year deal, said: "I would love to thank the Union Omaha fraternity for the big step they've made in my signing. Big thanks and I can't wait to join you guys."

Nation Sport has learnt the player is working on his paperwork and will leave for the US as soon as that is done.

"Tobias is a young player with huge potential and moving to the US is good for his development. There are aspects of his game that need sharpening and the environment at Omaha is best for that. The target is to churn him into one of the best modern defensive midfielders in the world and he needs a professional set up for that," a representative of Hector East Africa Ltd, the agency that manages the player told Nation Sport.

Otieno's contract lapses in May. However, Gor Mahia owes players salaries and allowances accruing to over three months and are struggling to keep their stars due to lack of finances.

The club is reportedly close to inking a kitting deal with Umbro.

