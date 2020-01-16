South Africa: Department Prioritising Appointments to Necsa Board

Photo: Olga Ernst/Wikimedia Commons
An entrance at the Pelindaba Nuclear Research Centre.
15 January 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) notes the resignation of the remaining members of the Board of NECSA [ South African Nuclear Energy Corporation ].

From the time of his appointment, the Minister has stated as one of his key priorities the stabilising of entities, and ensuring good governance in entities in the minerals and energy portfolio. Governance must be stable and strengthened in order to adequately attend to operational and financial risks in the entities, including NECSA.

The Board of NECSA is therefore being replenished at present, to ensure that it is properly constituted, and also has the requisite mix of skills.

A list of proposed names for the NECSA Board has been finalised for submission to Cabinet for concurrence. It is the Department’s intention to see a stable NECSA in the current financial year.

Issued by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
France to Send More Troops to Combat Escalating Attacks in Sahel

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.