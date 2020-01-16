South Africa: Department Prioritising Appointments to Necsa Board

press release

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) notes the resignation of the remaining members of the Board of NECSA [ South African Nuclear Energy Corporation ].

From the time of his appointment, the Minister has stated as one of his key priorities the stabilising of entities, and ensuring good governance in entities in the minerals and energy portfolio. Governance must be stable and strengthened in order to adequately attend to operational and financial risks in the entities, including NECSA.

The Board of NECSA is therefore being replenished at present, to ensure that it is properly constituted, and also has the requisite mix of skills.

A list of proposed names for the NECSA Board has been finalised for submission to Cabinet for concurrence. It is the Department’s intention to see a stable NECSA in the current financial year.

Issued by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy