Rwanda: Kagame Attends Nyusi's Inauguration in Mozambique

16 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)

President Paul Kagame is received in the Mozambican capital Maputo by President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday.

President Kagame was in Maputo for the swearing-in of President Nyusi, who was elected for his second term in office last year in October.

The swearing-in was also attended by other African Heads of State from Angola, Botswana, Cabo Verde, Mauritius, Namibia, Portugal, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Nyusi, who won the election on the ticket of the ruling Frelimo, defeated on the ballot opposition candidate Ossufo Momade of the Mozambican National Resistance (Renamo).

In his inauguration speech, he said that during the new term in office, he would prioritise peace and improved livelihoods for the people of Mozambique.

