Rwanda: Over 2000 Athletes Set for Huye Half Marathon

16 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Up to 2000 participants are expected to take part in the first ever Huye Half Marathon, which is scheduled for this Saturday in the South Province's district.

Organised by the Rwanda Athletic federation (RAF) in partnership with Huye District, the event will see the participants vying for top prizes under different categories.

According to RAF officials, the race is aimed to scouting talents ahead of the upcoming international competitions.

Huye Half Marathon follows the inaugural Kigali Half Marathon that was held last month. It is from the best in these this series of races that RAF will select a team to represent the country at the 2020 World Half Marathon Championships in March, in Poland.

Some of the famous names who have registered for the Huye race include; Jean Marie Vianney Myasiro, Félicien Muhitira, Marthe yankurije and Claudette Mukasakindi.

Read the original article on New Times.

