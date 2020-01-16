Nigeria: Abducted Aid Workers Released in Borno

16 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Five humanitarian personnel who were abducted by suspected Boko Haram militants last year in Borno State, have been freed through negotiations with their abductors.

Though details of the negotiations were still sketchy at the time of filing this report, our correspondent in Maiduguri learnt that the five aid workers, three males and two females, having regained their freedom, arrived into the city yesterday evening.

It would be recalled that on December 22 last year, some gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a convoy travelling to Monguno from Maiduguri, the state capital.

The freed aid workers include Arthur Chima, Solidarity International; Asabe Musa, ALIMA; and Adamu Ozeshi, Red Cross; George Michael, International Organisation for Migration, (IOM); and Jennifer Samuel of Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA).

