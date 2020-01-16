Nigeria: EFCC Storms Kebbi Over Abandoned Projects

Birnin Kebbi — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has stormed Kebbi State to inspect abandoned projects with a view to bringing erring contractors to book.

Speaking to journalists at the site of some of the abandoned projects, the North West Head of EFCC, Abdullahi Lawan, said he was in the state with his team to tour five abandoned projects with a view to commence investigation on why the contractors abandoned them.

He said the inspection tour of the abandoned projects in the three states of Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi, which are under the jurisdiction of the zonal office, was aimed at curtailing corruption which was largely perpetrated through construction projects.

He added that so far the commission had visited the sites of abandoned projects in Vocational Training Centre Anbursa, proposed state secretariat, streetlight project and Kebbi State Agricultural and Rural Development Agency, all in the state capital, Birnin Kebbi.

"Last year, we mentioned that we are going to embark on monitoring and evaluation of projects in the three states under the zonal office. It is observed that most frauds are perpetrated through contractors that were awarded contracts and in the end abandoned the projects. We are here to see the projects that were abandoned.

"We were also in Zamfara State where we inspected three projects. In Kebbi State, we want to inspect about five projects. After the inspection, we will commence investigation. The projects we are inspecting are projects concerning construction," he explained.