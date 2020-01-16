Nigeria: EFCC Storms Kebbi Over Abandoned Projects

16 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Aliyu M. Hamagam

Birnin Kebbi — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has stormed Kebbi State to inspect abandoned projects with a view to bringing erring contractors to book.

Speaking to journalists at the site of some of the abandoned projects, the North West Head of EFCC, Abdullahi Lawan, said he was in the state with his team to tour five abandoned projects with a view to commence investigation on why the contractors abandoned them.

He said the inspection tour of the abandoned projects in the three states of Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi, which are under the jurisdiction of the zonal office, was aimed at curtailing corruption which was largely perpetrated through construction projects.

He added that so far the commission had visited the sites of abandoned projects in Vocational Training Centre Anbursa, proposed state secretariat, streetlight project and Kebbi State Agricultural and Rural Development Agency, all in the state capital, Birnin Kebbi.

"Last year, we mentioned that we are going to embark on monitoring and evaluation of projects in the three states under the zonal office. It is observed that most frauds are perpetrated through contractors that were awarded contracts and in the end abandoned the projects. We are here to see the projects that were abandoned.

"We were also in Zamfara State where we inspected three projects. In Kebbi State, we want to inspect about five projects. After the inspection, we will commence investigation. The projects we are inspecting are projects concerning construction," he explained.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Sudan Calm After Security Forces Mutiny

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.