Nigeria: Shippers Council Alerts On Fresh Congestion At Lagos Ports

Lagos — The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has raised alarm over an impeding congestion at the Lagos ports due to chaotic gridlocks on all access roads to the area.

It said that the situation is further compounded by the recent closure of the nation's land borders.

It said that the gridlock was impeding on the free flow of traffic in and out of Apapa and Tin-Can Ports.

The Executive Secretary of NSC, Barrister Hassan Bello who decried the looming port congestion at a stakeholders meeting, held on Tuesday said that consignments that are supposed to go through the land borders are now diverted to the seaports thereby increasing cargo throughput in the ports.

The Executive Secretary was represented at the meeting by Mr. Akintunde Makinde, Director, Inland Transport Service of the Council.

"We have a looming congestion at our Lagos ports, this is partly occasioned by closure of our land borders which has caused the problem. Cargoes diverted from borders are coming in through the seaport. This has shot up the throughput in the port suddenly," he said.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman said the issue of the gridlock is a problem to all stakeholders in the port environment.