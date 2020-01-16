Nigeria: Ekiti Varsity Gets 6,000-Bed Hostel

Ado-Ekiti — Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti (EKSU) has signed agreements with two estate management firms for the construction of a 6,000-bed hostel.

The agreements, which were signed at a brief ceremony, included the construction of residential quarters for a vice chancellor and some principal officials, a move meant to deepen student-staff relationships.

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi commended the university management for the initiative which he described as a "game changer" for it.

Fayemi, who noted that the project would prevent further encroachment on the university's land, said the proposed hostel accommodation would astudents who have at various times complained about the high cost of rent in the host community.

The governor assured of support for the success of the project, assuring that he was aware that the university would not manage the hostel accommodation but would regulate the activities of the investors.

The project is scheduled for completion before the end of the year.

Earlier, chairman of the university's governing council, Prof. Tale Omole, had disclosed that the management plans to make the university residential, saying that the hostel would sporting facilities and a shopping mall.

The agreements were signed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Edward Olanipekun and representatives of the two firms.