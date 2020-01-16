Kenya: Injera Returns for Hamilton, Sydney Sevens

Nairobi — Speedstar Collins Injera will return to the World Rugby Sevens Series after more than a year out having been named in the Shujaa squad that heads out to Hamilton and Sydney for the third and fourth stops of the series.

Injera returned to the Shujaa fold last year for the Safari Sevens, but his full return was halted by a shoulder injury. But, the Mwamba ace has been declared fit and will be part of the squad that travels down south in 10 days' time.

"I am excited getting Collins back in the mix. He's obviously a very influential player. He trained the house down before the first series tournaments but couldn't go. It's great to have him back with the boy; looking forward to him adding to his try scoring list too," Kenya Sevens Technical Director Paul Feeney stated.

Injera will be one of three changes Feeney has made for the next two legs with youngster Geoffrey Okwach earning his debut while Herman Humwa has also been added to the list.

Vice-captain Jacob Ojee will miss with injury and Injera will be a direct replacement while Okwach comes in for Oscar Dennis who will miss with injury, just as Ojee.

Humwa comes in for Dennis Sikuta who has been rested.

Okwach who was part of the Chipu squad that won the Barthes Cup last year has been impressive in training and his consistency has earned him a maiden tour with the senior sevens team.

"Great young talen; he gets his opportunity in the next couple of legs. We saw what he can do in the Safari Sevens and I am looking forward to him stepping up and showing the world what he can do," Feeney further added.

The squad, which has been in residential training in Nakuru leaves Nairobi for Hamilton on Saturday. They have been grouped in Pool B for the Hamilton Sevens alongside South Africa, England and Japan.

Shujaa squad to Hamilton and Sydney

Andrew Amonde (captain), Johnstone Olindi, Vincent Onyala, Geoffrey Okwach (KCB,debut), Jeffrey Oluoch, Alvin Otieno, Bush Mwale (Homeboyz), Billy Odhiambo, Daniel Taabu, Collins Injera (Mwamba), Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru), Herman Humwa, Willy Ambaka (Kenya Harlequin).