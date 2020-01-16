Kenya: Legendary Kipchoge to Battle Messi, Hamilton in Laureus Awards

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge boards a private jet at Eldoret International Airport on October 7, 2019 on his way to Vienna, Austria for the “INEOS 1:59 Challenge”.

Nairobi — History maker Eliud Kipchoge has been nominated for the Sportsman of the Year in Laureus World Sports Awards alongside superstars Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, Rafael Nadal and Tiger Woods.

The prestigious annual global awards will be held in Berlin, Germany on February 17 where Olympic champion Kipchoge who in 2019 apart from defending the London Marathon, the Kenyan wrote history by becoming the first man to run a marathon under two hours, clocking 1:59:40 at the Ineous challenge.

However, the world marathon record holder will face stiff challenge from Formula One star Hamilton who won a sixth world title in Formula One.

On his part, Woods is named in the category after winning his 15th major title at the Masters in April.

Gymnast Simone Biles is bidding for her third Sportswoman of the Year Award, and is among six nominees including USA footballer Megan Rapinoe, who claimed the Women’s World Cup Golden Ball and Golden Boot.

Boxer Andy Ruiz Jr is listed for the Breakthrough of the Year award after his 1 June win over Anthony Joshua and the winners of each category – voted for by the 68 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy – will be named in Berlin on 17 February.

-Full list of nominees

Sportsman of the Year

Lewis Hamilton (GB) – Formula 1

Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) – athletics

Marc Marquez (Spain) – motor cycling

Lionel Messi (Argentina) – football

Rafael Nadal (Spain) – tennis

Tiger Woods (USA) – golf

Sportswoman of the Year

Simone Biles (USA) – gymnastics

Allyson Felix (USA) – athletics

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) – athletics

Naomi Osaka (Japan) – tennis

Megan Rapinoe (USA) – football

Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) – skiing

Team of the Year

Liverpool FC (GB) – football

Mercedes-AMG Petronas (Germany) – motor racing

South Africa men’s rugby union team

Spain men’s basketball team

Toronto Raptors (Canada) – basketball

United States women’s football team

Breakthrough of the Year

Bianca Andreescu (Canada) – tennis

Egan Bernal (Colombia) – cycling

Coco Gauff (USA) – tennis

Japan men’s rugby union team

Andy Ruiz Jr (USA) – boxing

Regan Smith (USA) – swimming

Comeback of the Year

Nathan Adrian (USA) – swimming

Sophia Florsch (Germany) – motor racing

Christian Lealiifano (Australia) – rugby union

Kawhi Leonard (USA) – basketball

Liverpool FC (GB) – football