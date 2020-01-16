Kenya: Legendary Kipchoge to Battle Messi, Hamilton in Laureus Awards

Nairobi — History maker Eliud Kipchoge has been nominated for the Sportsman of the Year in Laureus World Sports Awards alongside superstars Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, Rafael Nadal and Tiger Woods.
The prestigious annual global awards will be held in Berlin, Germany on February 17 where Olympic champion Kipchoge who in 2019 apart from defending the London Marathon, the Kenyan wrote history by becoming the first man to run a marathon under two hours, clocking 1:59:40 at the Ineous challenge.
However, the world marathon record holder will face stiff challenge from Formula One star Hamilton who won a sixth world title in Formula One.
On his part, Woods is named in the category after winning his 15th major title at the Masters in April.
Gymnast Simone Biles is bidding for her third Sportswoman of the Year Award, and is among six nominees including USA footballer Megan Rapinoe, who claimed the Women’s World Cup Golden Ball and Golden Boot.
Boxer Andy Ruiz Jr is listed for the Breakthrough of the Year award after his 1 June win over Anthony Joshua and the winners of each category – voted for by the 68 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy – will be named in Berlin on 17 February.
-Full list of nominees
Sportsman of the Year
Lewis Hamilton (GB) – Formula 1
Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) – athletics
Marc Marquez (Spain) – motor cycling
Lionel Messi (Argentina) – football
Rafael Nadal (Spain) – tennis
Tiger Woods (USA) – golf
Sportswoman of the Year
Simone Biles (USA) – gymnastics
Allyson Felix (USA) – athletics
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica) – athletics
Naomi Osaka (Japan) – tennis
Megan Rapinoe (USA) – football
Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) – skiing
Team of the Year
Liverpool FC (GB) – football
Mercedes-AMG Petronas (Germany) – motor racing
South Africa men’s rugby union team
Spain men’s basketball team
Toronto Raptors (Canada) – basketball
United States women’s football team
Breakthrough of the Year
Bianca Andreescu (Canada) – tennis
Egan Bernal (Colombia) – cycling
Coco Gauff (USA) – tennis
Japan men’s rugby union team
Andy Ruiz Jr (USA) – boxing
Regan Smith (USA) – swimming
Comeback of the Year
Nathan Adrian (USA) – swimming
Sophia Florsch (Germany) – motor racing
Christian Lealiifano (Australia) – rugby union
Kawhi Leonard (USA) – basketball
Liverpool FC (GB) – football