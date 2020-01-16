Kenya: Snow Racks-Up Third Safari Tour Title

Nairobi — Muthaiga Golf Club's Greg Snow won his third Safari Tour title after conquering the eighth round of the series at his Muthaiga Golf Club's backyard.

Snow returned an impressive score of 4-under par, 67 in the last round of play with a 2-over par, 286 gross score.

Snow, who came into the final round four strokes behind the overnight leader Jastas Madoya, made a slow start in the first nine hitting two birdies at the par-5 fourth and par-4 eighth, coupled with two bogeys at the par-3 second and par-3 fifth for a turning score of par, 36.

It was at the back nine that Snow started narrowing the gap, starting off with back-to-back birdies on the 10th and 11th, before hitting another two at the 14th and 18th, while managing to go through the other holes without dropping a shot to hand him his sixth overall Safari tour title.

Speaking after his round, Greg noted his confidence and form coming into the tournament as what had contributed to his win.

"I came into this leg fresh from the win at Thika Greens so I was in great form and was confident I could win here, even when I didn't play so well, in the third round."

On his performance in the last round, "I came in today knowing that I had to be on my best as the guys ahead of me would definitely play great golf, I had my work cut out for me and I am glad that I could get the win. I will rest tomorrow, before I start training for the next leg in Sigona," he added.

He concluded by thanking his sponsors Johnnie Walker for their continued support, "I want to thank Johnnie Walker for their continued support, and I look forward to another great tournament at Sigona."

Snow finished three strokes ahead of the trio of Golf Park's David Wakhu, Madoya and Thika Golf Club's Simon Ngige in second place on 5-over par, 289.

Wakhu and Ngige returned identical round scores of par, with Madoya returning a score of 2-over par, 73.

The trio finished one stroke ahead of current series leader Dismas Indiza in fifth on 6-over par, 290. For his efforts Snow will bank Sh105,000 with the trio in second going home with Sh59,500 each.

The leg saw a season high of eight amateur entries, with three of those going on to make the CUT.

Nyali Golf Club's Daniel Nduva edged Mutahi Kibugu to the amateur salver, in a three hole play off, after the two had finished tied on 11-over par, 295.

Indiza maintains his lead on the Road to the 2020 Magical Kenya Open standings on 330.6 points, Ngige moves into second on 307.9 points, with Snow in third with 300 points.

Safari tour action moves to the Sigona Golf Club from the 25th-29th of January, for the ninth leg.