Nigeria: Just in - Uzodinma Takes Oath As Imo Governor

Owerri — Senator Hope Uzodinma was on Wednesday sworn-in as the governor of Imo state.

His inauguration followed his victory at the Supreme Court yesterday following the sack of the former governor, Emeka Ihedioha, by the apex court.

Daily Trust reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Ihedioha as the elected governor in the March 9 governorship election held in the state.

However, Uzodinma, along with the candidates of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Ifeanyi Araraume and his counterpart in the Action Alliance, Uche Nwosu had challenged the results of the election at the apex court.

Daily Trust reports that Uzodinma was sworn-in at exactly 7:23pm by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Paschal Nnadi. This was after the oath of office was administered on his deputy, Prof. Placid Njoku.

He promised to abide by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to govern the state in the best interest of the people.

Earlier, Uzodinma had arrived the Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport where he was received by a large crowd of APC supporters and members.

He drove straight to the Hero's Square, venue of the ceremony accompanied by the tumultuous crowd of Imo people.

The entry of former governor Rochas Okorocha sent the crowd into ecstasy as shouts of "Owelle, Owelle" rented the air.

Apart from Okorocha, those who witnessed the ceremony include APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, who led some members of the National Working Committe of the party, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and members of the state's House of Assembly led by their Speaker, Collins Chiji; and the Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Agunwa Ohiri, among other dignitaries.