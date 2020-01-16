Nigeria: I'm Not Hospitalised in London - Bauchi Gov

16 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hassan Ibrahim

Bauchi — Governor Bala Muhammed of Bauchi State yesterday debunked reports that he is hospitalised in London.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, said he only had a minor procedure and returned to his temporary abode same day.

Reports have been filtering round in the state over alleged deteriorating health condition of the governor. A statement issued by Gidado on Sunday amplified it when he quoted the governor as speaking from a hospital in London.

The statement read: "I am in hospital in London but we strongly believe that Allah is sufficient for us and He is able and capable to give us victory! Cheers, success shall be ours Insha Allah! Cheers to you all."

But yesterday, Gidado in a new statement said, "I wish to state that this dubious line of thought exists only in the wicked and diabolical world of the rumour merchants.

"Our Governor was away on medical appointment with his doctor, had a minor procedure and returned to his temporary abode same day. He even had a road walk barely three hours after the procedure."

