Kenya/South Africa: Harambee Stars Midfielder Joins PSL Giants Kaizer Chiefs

15 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Harambee Stars midfielder Anthony Akumu on Wednesday completed his much-anticipated move to Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs.

The former Gor Mahia midfielder is a direct replacement for Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei who has been released by the club.

Chiefs confirmed the development on their social media accounts and even though they did not reveal the details of the deal, Nation Sport understands Akumu penned a three-year deal.

"We would like to welcome a new Glamour Boy - Akumu Agay to the Amakhosi Family," the club tweeted.

Akumu left Gor Mahia in 2014 to join Sudanese giants Al Khartoum where he spent two years before moving to Zesco United in Zambia in 2016. The Zambian side was eager to renew his contract but he chose to move to the PSL.

"I have done my best at Zesco and I would like to thank the club for the opportunity. They have scaled my career to a higher level but I think time was ripe for another challenge. I know it won't be easy at Kaizer Chiefs but I am fighter and I like challenges - that is the main reason I am moving to the club, to work hard and prove my worth but the overall goal is to help the club achieve its goals," Akumu told Nation Sport.

Akumu will have to work his way into the Kaizer Chiefs midfield that has Willard Katsande and Kearyn Baccus.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Southern Africa
East Africa
South Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Sudan Calm After Security Forces Mutiny

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.