Kenya: Gor Mahia Thump Chemelil to Close in on Leaders Tusker

Gor Mahia on Wednesday bounced back to winning ways with a 4-0 victory over struggling Chemelil Sugar 4-0 in their rescheduled Kenyan Premier League match at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

The win saw Gor Mahia trim the lead between them and leaders Tusker to just two points although K'Ogalo have two more games in hand.

Samuel Onyango scored a brace while Boniface Omondi and Nicholas Kipkirui were on target for the defending champions at the 21st, 47th, 71st and 73rd minutes respectively.

The result leaves K'Ogalo third on the pile with 35 points drawn from 15 matches, while the Millers are bottom on the table with four points drawn from 17 matches.

"We are happy to have won this match having lost over the weekend to Kakamega Homeboyz, and are optimistic that will go back to the top," said Gor coach Steven Polack.

His opposite number Charles Odero blamed the loss on the financial troubles the team is facing.

"We had very few players turning up for training sessions and this greatly affected the outcome of the match," said Odera.

Gor threatened first in the second minute through Clifton Miheso who sent a pass from the left wing to Kenneth Muguna but his attempts was blocked, before Chemelil cleared their lines.

MIHESO WASTES CHANCE

In the sixth minute, Muguna found Samuel Onyango inside the area but the former Ulinzi Stars man was penalised for a foul.

Miheso wasted a chance four minutes later when his shot from the left wing missed the net by inches.

Samuel Onyango then put K'Ogalo ahead on 21 minutes when he found the back of the net with a right footed shot.

Bernard Ondiek could have made it 2-0 in favour of Gor, but his headed effort from Muguna's cross went wide at the half-hour mark.

Samuel Onyango then made it 2-0 for Gor two minutes after the restart when he capitalised on poor communication between custodian Daniel Kiptoo and Timothy Omondi, sending the K'Ogalo fans in the stands into a frenzy.

Polack then introduced Boniface Omondi for the jaded Ondiek and the impact was almost immediate. Omondi latched onto a good pass from Kipkirui before slotting home past Kiptoo. Before the dust could settle, Kipkirui put his name on the scoresheet to put the score beyond doubt.