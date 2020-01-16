Rwanda: Ferwacy to Organise First Ever 'Cycling Heroes Cup'

15 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY), in collaboration with the Chancellery for Heroes, National Orders and Decorations of Honour (CHENO), are set to organise the first ever "Cycling Heroes Cup" which is slated for January 26 in Kigali.

"The race will help us prepare our riders for the upcoming races, which will give our young riders good experience and also create a strong foundation for the national team in the future" Abdallah Murenzi, the cycling federation president said.

This will be the first cycling competition this year as the build-up to the annual Tour du Rwanda slated for next month edges closer.

"We are looking forward to have the best race. As we speak preparations have already begun and we are delighted and honored to organize this event," he said.

"This goes to start our new journey of keeping our game up. We are confident that the race will be better. Our passion for cycling is very clear to everyone," Murenzi, who is the former chairman of Rayon Sports football club noted.

Top riders like Joseph Areruya and other Team Rwanda riders like; Samuel Mugisha, Moise Mugisha, Didier Munyaneza, Renus Byiza Uhiriwe and Jean Claude Nzafashwanayo will not take part in the race after confirming participation in the La Tropicale Amissa Bongo.

Team Rwanda Cycling is preparing for the 15th edition of the La Tropicale Amissa Bongo race which gets underway on January 20 and runs through January 26 across five provinces in Gabon with an incursion into neighboring Cameroon.

