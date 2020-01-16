Rwanda: Farmers Urged to Embrace Agriculture Insurance

15 January 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

Climate change-induced disasters have continued to hit farmers, affecting thousands of hectares of crops and livestock.

This is why the Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources has encouraged farmers to take advantage of the National Agriculture Insurance Scheme to cushion them against such losses.

Minister Gerardine Mukeshimana made the remarks on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, during a press briefing in Kigali on activities in the agriculture and livestock sector.

The Minister said that the rains that poured last year (2019) in the farming season A which started in September, has so far destroyed crops on 3,900 hectares, and killed about 250 livestock which included some 150 cows.

However, Mukeshimana said that the ministry had not yet identified the number of hectares or livestock heads that had insurance coverage and those that had not.

She said that rice was the most affected crop in Gisagara and Bugesera districts.

"We want farmers to use agriculture and livestock insurance especially as we had many disasters in these days," she said.

However, Mukeshimana said in Gisagara District which was more affected by disasters, especially in rice plantations, some of the farmers had thought ahead and bought insurance for their crops.

"Thanks to the insurance, most of them will this week get compensations for the damages they incurred from the disasters," she said.

She said that there are also livestock farmers who have insurance coverage for their animals.

"About 4,000 livestock (cows), and 2,000 hectares of [farmland] have been protected under this insurance," she said.

Unpredictable Season B

"Normally, we face many disasters in season B (which starts in March and ends in June). But, currently, we have had them in this season A (running from September 2019 to February 2020). We are encouraging farmers to insure their crops and livestock because we do not know how the season B will be," she said.

It is the second time farming in Gisagara and Bugesera districts is hit hard by disasters in two consecutive years with floods damaging rice plantations in the two districts.

Particularly in Bugesera District, entire rice plantations on 558 hectares of Rurambi marshland was devastated by floods, leaving farmers counting losses. They subsequently received a government bailout to be able to carry on farming activities.

Under this farming protection scheme launched in April 2019, a farmer pays 4.5 percent of the value of the insured livestock or crops as the insurance premium, while the government also covers 40 percent of that premium as a subsidy.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Agribusiness
Business
East Africa
Rwanda
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Sudan Calm After Security Forces Mutiny

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.