Zimbabwe: Treason Accused Civic Boss Pushes for Freedom

16 January 2020
263Chat (Harare)

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) Board Chairperson Rashid Mahiya on Tuesday 14 January 2020 asked Harare Magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa to set him free after arguing that the State had taken long to put him on trial on charges of plotting to overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

Mahiya, who is also the Executive Director of Heal Zimbabwe Trust (HZT) was arrested on Monday 25 February 2019 and charged with subverting constitutional government as defined in section 22(2)(a)(i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Prosecutors claim that the CiZC leader connived with some unidentified accomplices and convened a meeting at Wild Geese Conference Centre in Pomona suburb in Harare for members of CiZC and HZT between 3 December 2018 to 6 December 2018.

During the meeting, prosecutors alleged that Mahiya incited participants including some from Interpeace, a peacebuilding organisation headquartered in Europe, and the general populace of Zimbabwe, to subvert a constitutional government by urging all Zimbabweans to engage in acts of civil disobedience, passive resistance to law, public violence, hooliganism and rampant looting across the country.

Prosecutors claimed that as a result of Mahiya's undisclosed utterances during the meeting held at Wild Geese Conference Centre and also those of his unidentified accomplices, members of the public engaged in acts of violence, wanton destruction of both government and private property and carried out rampant looting from shops across the country from Monday 14 January 2019 up to Wednesday 16 January 2019 during anti-government protests held in Zimbabwe.

On Tuesday 14 January 2020, Mahiya's lawyer, Tonderai Bhatasara of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights protested before Magistrate Mugwagwa that his client's trial had taken long to commence.

Bhatasara argued that Mahiya has been religiously attending court sessions without being put on trial and hence he should be removed from remand and be set free.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Sudan Calm After Security Forces Mutiny

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.