Sudan: UN Urges Support for Multi-Million Dollar Appeal for Refugees

16 January 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Lisa Schlein

The U.N. refugee agency is appealing for $447 million to provide essential aid for more than 900,000 refugees in Sudan and for nearly one-quarter of a million Sudanese hosting them.

The U.N. refugee agency is teaming up with more than 30 other partners to provide the refugees with shelter, health, education and other crucial aid for survival.  The vast majority of refugees are from South Sudan.  But the agency says resources also are needed for refugees from nine other countries who have fled violence and persecution.

In the meantime, UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch says Sudan continues to receive new refugees, putting more pressure on diminishing resources.

"In Darfur, an ongoing influx of refugees from Central African Republic into remote parts of Sudan and Central Darfur states has seen the number of refugees swell from just over 5,000 to nearly 17,000 in the three months since September 2019," Baloch said.

All this is occurring at a time when Sudan is going through an historical political transition.  In April, Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir was ousted after nearly 30 years in power.  The UNHCR reports transitional authorities are struggling to achieve peace and stability, while mired in a severe economic crisis and faced with an internally displaced population of 1.8 million.

Balloch tells VOA refugees in Sudan are scattered over 130 locations across the country’s 18 states, some in very remote areas.

"They live side-by-side among their hosts…Sudanese have been sharing resources with the refugees," Baloch said. "We need to keep our continued support with the refugees that are in Sudan, but also their hosts who also live on scarce resources."

UNHCR operations in Sudan tend to be greatly underfunded.  Last year’s appeal for $269 million received only 32 percent of that amount.  The agency is appealing to the international community to be more generous this year and provide the money needed to aid an ever-growing number of destitute people.
Lisa Schlein

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Sudan
Conflict
East Africa
Aid and Assistance
Refugees
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Sudan Calm After Security Forces Mutiny

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.