Algeria: Italian Prime Minister On Visit to Algiers Thursday

16 January 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will pay Thursday a working visit to Algiers in which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad and will be received by President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said Wednesday a communiqué of Foreign Affairs Ministry.

