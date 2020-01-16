Algeria: Italian Prime Minister On Visit to Algiers Thursday

Algiers — Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will pay Thursday a working visit to Algiers in which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad and will be received by President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said Wednesday a communiqué of Foreign Affairs Ministry.
