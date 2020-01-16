Gambia: Office of the IGP Issues Permit to APRC

15 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Mr Dodou Jah a spokesperson for the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction Party has confirmed to Foroyaa that the Office of the Inspector General (IGP) of Police has on Wednesday issued permit to them to hold their peaceful demonstration.

"The APRC Party wishes to inform all APRC militants that finally a permit has been given from the office of the IGP. Therefore, all are urged to be at the ground as early as 8:00AM tomorrow morning Thursday 16th January 2020 at Sukuta/Jabang Highway Traffic light," he said.

The APRC applied for permit in order to hold a procession aimed at reminding stakeholders including UN, ECOWAS and AU of a joint communique purportedly signed in 2017 by the aforesaid international organizations and former Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh for him to leave the Gambia.

"Tomorrow we will start the protest from Sukuta / Jabang Highway as early as 8:00AM. We will issue our documents to the stakeholders about the joint communiqués they have signed with our supreme party leader," he noted.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.