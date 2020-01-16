Gambia: Office of the IGP Issues Permit to APRC

Mr Dodou Jah a spokesperson for the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction Party has confirmed to Foroyaa that the Office of the Inspector General (IGP) of Police has on Wednesday issued permit to them to hold their peaceful demonstration.

"The APRC Party wishes to inform all APRC militants that finally a permit has been given from the office of the IGP. Therefore, all are urged to be at the ground as early as 8:00AM tomorrow morning Thursday 16th January 2020 at Sukuta/Jabang Highway Traffic light," he said.

The APRC applied for permit in order to hold a procession aimed at reminding stakeholders including UN, ECOWAS and AU of a joint communique purportedly signed in 2017 by the aforesaid international organizations and former Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh for him to leave the Gambia.

"Tomorrow we will start the protest from Sukuta / Jabang Highway as early as 8:00AM. We will issue our documents to the stakeholders about the joint communiqués they have signed with our supreme party leader," he noted.