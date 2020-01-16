Liberia: '2020 Will Be a Year of Increased Progress,' President Weah Tells Lawmakers

Monrovia, Liberia:The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, Monday, January 13, 2019 joined the 54th National Legislature in ceremonies marking the opening of the 3rd Session, and reminded them of their duties and responsibilities in helping the government realize the tasks ahead in the new year.

President Weah said from his vintage point, 2020 which marks the turn of a new decade, is the most critical year since his incumbency, adding that it would be a year of practicality and progress.

The President assuredly forecasted: "2020 is a year when we will consolidate our gains and launch Liberia upwards and onwards on a solid platform of policies and practical programs that will begin to turn our economy around."

President Weah, while thanking the lawmakers for the excellent contributions and support rendered during their Second Siting (2019), asked them to accelerate their efforts towards realizing goals set before them in the supreme interest of the country and its people.

"As you commence this Third Session, it is my fervent hope that you have come back with renewed vigor, strong determination, unrelenting commitment, and a dedicated spirit to do the work of the Liberian people," President Weah urged. "You will require all of these characteristics to make 2020 the most productive year since the 54th Legislature commenced its duties."

The Liberian leader hailed the National Legislature for the many very important bills enacted in support of "our efforts to deliver to the high expectations of the Liberian people".

"One of such Acts, which I believe is worth mentioning is the law resulting in the harmonization of Government salaries. For the very first time in our legislative history, you showed the courage, wisdom, and determination to deflate and trim the Government's wage bill, and we applaud you for that."

President Weah also called for the lawmakers' attention to a few bills pending before them so that the government continues to make progress.

He informed lawmakers that he would provide detailed elaboration of his plans when he addresses them in few weeks' time.

He said: "At the end of this month, in keeping with the requirements of the Liberian Constitution, I will present my legislative agenda and report to you on the State of the Nation in my Annual Message. In that Address, I will give a detailed elaboration of my plans for the ensuing year, and clearly set out for you new strategies and programs that will drive our Nation to further and faster growth and development."

The President also thanked God for granting lawmakers, mainly Representative Munah Pelham Youngblood, his mercy to return to work.

He asserted: "As we assemble here today in ceremonies marking the Opening of the 3rd Session of the 54th Legislature, we must give thanks and praise to the Almighty God for not only allowing all of us, through His Abundant Mercy and Abiding Grace, to safely cross over into another year, but also for letting us see the beginning of a New Decade."

President Weah expressed the hope that lawmakers "enjoyed the time spent with your families and your constituents during the Holidays".