Somalia: Somaliland Executed 6 Men, Including Two Alleged Al-Shabaab Members

According to the reports, the breakaway region of Somaliland has executed six men by firing squad at Mandheera prison in the capital, Hargeysa Wednesday.

Two of the executed members were related to terror charges and alleged members of the armed group al-Shabaab.

The other four were executed to various crimes.

Somaliland enjoys relative peace since declaring unrecognized succession from greater Somalia and is safe from al-Shabaab terror activities but the region which is still part of Somalia under the international law executed first al-Shabaab member in 2016.

Rights groups have previously accused President Muse Bihi Abdi administration of human rights violations mainly on the crackdown of Journalists seen as a threat to media freedom in the thriving democratic peaceful region