Sudan: Boy Wounded, Cars Plundered in Darfur

15 January 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Nierteti — A boy was wounded and two commercial vehicles were plundered by gunmen in two separate incidents in Central Darfur on Monday.

The coordinator of the Central Darfur camps for the displaced, El Shafee Abdallah, told Radio Dabanga that gunmen shot on a family that was walking on the road.

"The family was on its way from Kutrum to Nierteti, when these bandits suddenly started to shoot at them," he said. "14-year-old Mohamed Ibrahim was hit, and had to be taken to Nyala for treatment."

Abdallah reported as well that a group of gunmen on camels intercepted two commercial vehicles on the Nierteti-Jildo road, near Gurnei village. "They then robbed the passengers of all their belongings."

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about ongoing protests to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.