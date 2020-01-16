Sudan: Boy Wounded, Cars Plundered in Darfur

Nierteti — A boy was wounded and two commercial vehicles were plundered by gunmen in two separate incidents in Central Darfur on Monday.

The coordinator of the Central Darfur camps for the displaced, El Shafee Abdallah, told Radio Dabanga that gunmen shot on a family that was walking on the road.

"The family was on its way from Kutrum to Nierteti, when these bandits suddenly started to shoot at them," he said. "14-year-old Mohamed Ibrahim was hit, and had to be taken to Nyala for treatment."

Abdallah reported as well that a group of gunmen on camels intercepted two commercial vehicles on the Nierteti-Jildo road, near Gurnei village. "They then robbed the passengers of all their belongings."

