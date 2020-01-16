Liberia: 'This Is the Beginning of Tyranny' - ANC's Cummings Slams Weah's Govt. On Costa Saga

Harper — Kicking off his tour of Maryland County Wednesday, Mr. Alexander Cummings, the Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress weighed in on the saga of Mr. Henry Costa, leader of the Council of Patriots.

Addressing reporters, the ANC leader accused the George Weah-led government of illegally targeting members of the opposition community.

"I believe that this. . . you know when we issued our last statement on the Protest, we mentioned that this government was beginning to unlawfully and illegally target opposition members and I don't know all the facts around Henry Costa arrest but I say to you that he should not be illegally or unlawfully prosecuted because he opposes this government. That is the beginning of tyranny and we will forcefully object to this government or any government who decided or tires to do that."

Mr. Cummings pledged his support to Mr. Costa and his supporters while holding the Weah administration's feet to the fire. "We will support Mr. Costa in making sure that his rights are protected as a citizen of this country and as an opposition member. Today its Henry Costa and Yekeh Kolubah, tomorrow it can be Joe Boakai or Alex Cummings or so. This is unacceptable behavior in a democracy. So again, I'm glad the question was asked. This is not about an individual per se but we will support and protect his rights as a member of the opposition and citizen of this country. I want to be very emphatic about this because it could be somebody else tomorrow and that's just unacceptable in the 21st century, in a democracy, to target opposition."

The ANC leader arrived in Harper, Maryland County to kick off his county tour with a press conference with local media institutions in the county.

At Wednesday's media engagement attended by several stations in the county, Mr. Cummings says he is eyeing a nationwide county tour for the purpose of hearing from Liberians, stakeholders and citizens and listening to their concerns.

Dubbed the Listening Tour, Mr. Cummings emphasized that while he is unable to address everyone's concerns and provide assistance to everybody as an individual, he is open to listening to the people to enable him and the ANC address the core issues affecting the people when they are opportune to lead the nation.

Answering several questions posed by journalists present, the ANC leader tackled a wide-range of issues including support to Tubman University and his criticisms and recommendations to the government on the economy, ANC 2020 candidates for the upcoming senatorial elections and the current saga between the Government and members of the oppositions including Henry Costa and Yekeh Kolubah.

Mr. Cummings, who in recent months has provided support to Tubman University's radio station, now popularly known across the county as TU Radio says he and the ANC are exploring other ways to give back to affected communities.

Reflecting on his performance in the 2017 elections in Maryland, Mr. Cummings acknowledged that although he was overwhelming welcomed, it did not translate to votes as the people of Maryland voted President Weah who has done nothing for them since he took office.

The ANC leader explained that his criticisms of the government is always about the issues and that the government has had an opportunity to effect change in the lives of the people if only they can focus on the economy.

He referenced several recommendations made to government on how to make the economy better but many have fallen on deaf ears.

The ANC leader says he and his base will not relent on holding the Weah administration's feet to the fire until it does the right things for the benefit of the people. "I can assure you that the ANC will work with the Coalition of Political Parties in electing credible candidates for the Senate in 2020 who will go into the legislature with the goal of serving their people and not the goal of getting brown envelops."