Liberia: Executive Mansion - 'The Government of Liberia Has Not Threatened Henry Costa's Life'

Monrovia — The Executive Mansion dismissed allegations by Henry Costa and insinuations in the public space that the Government of Liberia has threatened his life.

The Executive Mansion says the Government of Liberia headed by Dr. George Manneh Weah respects the sanctity of human life and the fundamental rights of people and would always do everything to protect all citizens and foreigners within its borders without discrimination.

Over the last 24 months, the Government has always demonstrated extreme tolerance by providing security for dissenting and agitating citizens and will continue to do so within the confines of the laws in the coming years.

While the Government of Liberia has no means to regulate public opinions, particularly those placed on social media pages, it would like to encourage citizens to desist from making inflammatory statements that have the potential to undermine the security of the state and endanger the lives of the people.