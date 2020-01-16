Gambia: Musa Sheriff of Voice Newspaper Appologises to PDOIs, UDP for False Publication

15 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

In reference to one of the stories published on The Voice front page issued on Monday, 13th January 2020 titled "Darboe Attacks PDOIS Leadership,Describes Leaders as Phony Politicians" should be"Darboe Attacks Political Parties, Describes Leaders as Phony Politicians". The error is highly regretted and management of The Voice is deeply sorry for any inconvenience that it might have caused especially to the PDOIS and UDP as it was not intentional.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Bandits Attack Nigerian Emir's Convoy
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.