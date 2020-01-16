Sudan: Partnership With Military Component Moves Ahead Steadily - Hamdouk

Khartoum — At a joint press conference he held early morning Wednesday, with the President of the Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, pointed out that the Sudanese model, which is based on the solid partnership between the military and civilian components, is steadily moving towards building and providing a firm and solid experience that will benefit the countries of the region and the rest of the world.

He appreciated the efforts of the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in aborting the sedition witnessed in Sudan on Tuesday when they repulsed a group of insurgent forces of the General Intelligence Service.

He stressed that what has happened was sedition that was intended to break the way for the progress of the Sudanese people and their move to establish a firm democracy.

Dr. Hamdouk has renewed his confidence on the Armed Forces and its capabilities and wished mercy for the souls of thee martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation's stability and progress and whished quick recovery for the injured persons.