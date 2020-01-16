Sudan: Partnership With Military Component Moves Ahead Steadily - Hamdouk

14 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — At a joint press conference he held early morning Wednesday, with the President of the Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, pointed out that the Sudanese model, which is based on the solid partnership between the military and civilian components, is steadily moving towards building and providing a firm and solid experience that will benefit the countries of the region and the rest of the world.

He appreciated the efforts of the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in aborting the sedition witnessed in Sudan on Tuesday when they repulsed a group of insurgent forces of the General Intelligence Service.

He stressed that what has happened was sedition that was intended to break the way for the progress of the Sudanese people and their move to establish a firm democracy.

Dr. Hamdouk has renewed his confidence on the Armed Forces and its capabilities and wished mercy for the souls of thee martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation's stability and progress and whished quick recovery for the injured persons.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.