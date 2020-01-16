Sudan: Al-Burhan Announces Removing of Insurgency

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, announced that all General Intelligence Service headquarters are under control of the Armed Forces.

This came on Wednesday at joint press conference he held with the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk.

Al-Burhan announced that the Sudanese airspace is open and the situation has now been restored to nowmal.

He affirmed that the government will confront any attempt seeking to abort the Glorious December Revolution or undermine it and destabilize the security and stability.

He indicated that the Sudanese army will not allow any kind of coup against the revolutionary legitimacy, describing rebellion and pointing guns against the citizens as shameful.

He affirmed that all the regular forces with all their components will remain coherent and stand united to protect the transitional period.