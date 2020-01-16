Sudan: Al-Burhan Announces Removing of Insurgency

15 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, announced that all General Intelligence Service headquarters are under control of the Armed Forces.

This came on Wednesday at joint press conference he held with the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk.

Al-Burhan announced that the Sudanese airspace is open and the situation has now been restored to nowmal.

He affirmed that the government will confront any attempt seeking to abort the Glorious December Revolution or undermine it and destabilize the security and stability.

He indicated that the Sudanese army will not allow any kind of coup against the revolutionary legitimacy, describing rebellion and pointing guns against the citizens as shameful.

He affirmed that all the regular forces with all their components will remain coherent and stand united to protect the transitional period.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.