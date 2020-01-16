Sudan: Army Issues Statement On End of Insurgency

Khartoum — General Mohamed Osman Hussein, the Army Chief of Staffs, announced the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces have put down the rebellion "with the minimum possible losses" early morning Wednesday.

He said the developments on Tuesday were in fact the result of a decision taken months ago to dissolve the Operation Department of the then National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) as part of the government decision to trim the security body and confine its work to intelligence only.

He said the members of the force were given four options which were either to join the Armed Forces, be absorbed within the Rapid Support Forces; remain with other Intelligence units or be demobilized and receive adequate compensations.

He said most members of the Department opted for demobilization and that in line with the laws and regulations of the Armed Forces, the dues of those elements were set.

However, the communique said, these elements were not happy with the compensations and publicly said so.

"Each unit, within its head office, in Riyadh quarter, Kafouri, Soba and Karary and other areas outside the National Capital Khartoum, barricaded the streets adjacent and started firing in the air, terrorizing civilian population, creating chaos and panic as seen yesterday (Tuesday) in the streets of the National Capital" the Armed Forces Release said.

The Army Communique said as a result of these actions which are "considered rebellion against the state authority by a regular forces, the Army Command did its level best to stop this action peacefully" but when all attempts failed, the army command decided to use other options available.

"When all peaceful attempts failed the army decided to break into all these areas simultaneously, using the minimum force possible within a plan to terminate the rebellion at the lowest possible cost" the army said.

"Praise be to almighty, the plan was executed and the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces were able to take control of all the said locations" it said, adding that during the operation the army sustained two deaths and four injuries, including two senior officers.

"Our loyal people, the armed forces and the regular support forces will remain in full alert, guardians of the glorious

December Revolution until it attains its objectives, Allah willing. The security body in this country will also remain united and in cohesion and hard to infiltrate by any lurking elements" it underlined.

The communique commended the special force that ended the rebellion, in particular those force from the Rapid Support Force, the Police force and all other regular forces that contributed in removing the situation that terrorized the people in those areas.