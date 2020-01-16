Malawi: Chimulirenji Shocked With Death of 6 Family Members in Ntcheu

16 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Maston Kaiya

Vice-president Everton Chimulirenji has said he is saddened by the tragedy that has claimed six lives and left three others in critical condition.

Speaking on Wednesday after visiting Ntcheu district hospital where he cheered survivors of the tragedy, Chimulirenji said the situation is difficult to understand upon losing so many lives at once.

Six family members including a couple and their twin children died in a suspected food poisoning at Muso Village, Traditional Authority Ganya in the district.

Four members died Tuesday morning while the other two passed on in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Chimulirenji said Government is very concerned with the incident and has promised to support the bereaved families with MK150,000.00 per lost body and MK50,000.00 each to the three that have been hospitalized and further promised to provide 10 bags of maize to support the funeral ceremony.

"As government, we are very concerned with the tragedy that occurred here in Ntcheu which is why we decided to come," said the Vice President.

Speaking in an interview, representative of the family, Jackson Siyasiya said the incident has left them with a lot of unanswered questions as they do not know what exactly happened to claim all those lives at the same time.

Siyasiya has however, commended government through the Vice President for the support given during the sorrowful period.

"We do not know what really happened as we are still waiting for experts to conduct postmortem," he said.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
South Sudan Peace Agreement Concluded in Rome
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Ethiopia Asks South Africa to Help to Resolve Dam Dispute
Nigeria's New N5000 Note Sparks Mixed Reactions
Sudan Calm After Security Forces Mutiny

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.