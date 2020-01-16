Sudan: Khartoum State - Agro-Animal Production Represents Most Important Reform Program

Khartoum — Khartoum State affirmed that agro-animal production represented one of the most reform programs that leads to the stability of livelihood in the state.

This statement was made during the council of board meeting of Ertiga (a government owned company).

The meeting was headed Wednesday by Khartoum State caretaker Wali Maj (Gen) Ahmed Abdooun Hamad in the presence of general managers of ministry of animal resources, the ministry of irrigation and the ministry of finance.

The meeting gave instructions that work should be carried out according to a number of axes m for making the company capably to implement its programs. It notes that the company operates business in the field of growing wheats, fodders and breeding cows.