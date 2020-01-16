Sudan: Kiir and Machar Affirm Commitment to Form Government

15 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The peace parties in the Republic of South Sudan have affirmed their commitment to form the government within the specified 100-days period.

The parties held a session of talks at the Presidential Palace in Juba today, which included President Salva Kiir Mayardit and opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar, in the presence of the Sudanese mediator, First Vice-President of the Sovereign Council First Lieutenant-General Mohamed Hamdan Dago.

The session dealt with how to implement the South Sudan peace agreement and form the government before the 100-day deadline set by the guarantors with the peace parties in the Ugandan city of Entebbe expires.

The meeting also reviewed the progress made in the states file.

South Sudan Presidential Advisor Tut Gatlwak affirmed in a press statement after the meeting the parties' commitment to form the government within the specified time, explaining that the file of security arrangements is proceeding well.

On the file of the states, Tut pointed out that the government is on its position on the number of 32 states, but the parties are waiting for the technical committee reports to decide on them, indicating that the parties have not specified a definite number for the states so far.

He said the parties would soon reach a comprehensive agreement on the outstanding issues.

