Sudan: Khartoum International Exhibition to Kick Off Next Monday

15 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Free Zones and Markets Company has completed all its preparations for the launch of the Khartoum International Fair in its 37th session, which is to begin next Monday and continue until the January 27th with the participation of 25 countries and more than 600 local and international companies under the auspices of the Ministry of Trade and Industry. The Director of the General Department of Exhibitions and Conferences at the Sudanese Free Zones and Markets Company, Omar Ibrahim said, in a statement to SUNA, that this session would be completely different from its predecessors with the virtue of the early preparations and the political, economic and social changes that the country is now witnessing, adding that the exhibition will be an economic, commercial and tourist occasion for all business owners, families and visitors, as it used to organize several cultural programs and economic. Ibrahim added that cultural and artistic programs would be organized accompanying the exhibition, referring to a special program for children, by creating distinct theaters for children. Ibrahim said that this year the entry hours for the exhibition were modified to be a long day from twelve o'clock in the afternoon until ten o'clock in the evening, affirming the provision of all services and requirements that visitors and businesspersons need.

Read the original article on SNA.

